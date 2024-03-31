IIT Jammu Invites Applications For MTech Programmes, Check Eligibility, Fee Structure

IIT Jammu MTech Admission 2024-25: The deadline for application submission is April 15.

The Indian Institute of Technology, Jammu (IIT Jammu) is currently accepting applications for MTech Programmes. Interested and eligible individuals can apply by visiting the official website. The deadline for application submission is April 15.

IIT Jammu Admission 2024-25: MTech Programmes

MTech in Civil Engineering with Specialisation in Tunnel Engineering

MTech in Civil Engineering with Specialisation in Structural Engineering

MTech in Computer Science Engineering

MTech in Computer Science Engineering (Three years)

MTech in Electrical Engineering with Specialisation in Communications and Signal Processing

MTech in Electrical Engineering with Specialisation in VLSI Design

MTech in Mechanical Engineering with Specialisation in Thermal and Energy Systems Engineering

MTech in Chemical Engineering with Specialisation in Sustainable Energy Engineering

IIT Jammu MTech Admission 2024-25: Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the General, EWS, and OBC categories are required to pay an application fee of Rs 300, while candidates from the SC/ST/PWD categories need to pay Rs 200. The application fee can be paid through net banking or debit/credit card facilities. Additional charges may apply as per the rules of the respective bank. The fee will not be accepted through any other mode.

IIT Jammu MTech Admission 2024-25: Reservation

Seat reservations for admissions in SC, ST, OBC-NCL, EWS categories, and for Persons with Disability (PwD) will adhere to the guidelines set by the Government of India.

IIT Jammu MTech Admission 2024-25: Application Process

All candidates applying for MTech programmes must register at the Common Offer Acceptance Portal through iitk.ac.in/coap2024/, and a COAP registration number is mandatory for completing the application form on the IIT Jammu application portal.

Submission of final year marksheets/provisional certificate of the qualifying degree:

Admission to an MTech course will be provisional unless the final year mark sheet, qualifying degree certificates, and other necessary documents are submitted.

A Qualifying degree certificate/provisional certificate needs to be submitted at the time of admission.

If a provisional certificate is submitted at the time of admission, students are required to submit the qualifying degree certificate within 15 days of the commencement of classes.

Cases of students who do not submit the certificates after the first semester will be reported to the SPGB for further decisions/actions.

No scholarship will be offered to students until all the required documents along with the final qualifying degree certificate are submitted physically.

Click here to check the detailed advertisement and find out eligibility criteria, fee structure.