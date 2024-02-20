PM Modi Inaugurates IIT Jammu Campus, Diverts Rs 13,375 Crore For Various Projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects for education and other sectors. In his visit to Jammu, PM Modi opened permanent campus of various institutions including IITs and IIMs.

As per news agency PTI, PM Modi officially opened the IIT Jammu complex. The academic complex has 52 labs, 104 faculty offices and 27 lecture halls. The campus has hostel facilities for around 1,450 students. Over 1,400 students have been registered in various programmes currently. The Prime Minister will also inaugurate AIIMS Jammu to cater to the healthcare needs of the region. Besides this, appointment orders to about 1500 new government recruits of Jammu and Kashmir were also distributed at the event.

The event also witnessed the inauguration of 20 new buildings for Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) and 13 new Navodaya Vidyalayas (NVs) across the country. These newly constructed KVs and NVs buildings will play an important role in meeting the educational needs of students across the country.

As per PTI, a total worth of Rs 13,375 crore has been devoted towards educational projects that include the permanent campuses of IIT Bhilai, IIT Tirupati, IIT Jammu, IIITDM Kurnool; Indian Institute of Skills (IIS) - a pioneer skill training institute on advanced technologies - located in Kanpur; and two campuses of Central Sanskrit University - in Devprayag (Uttarakhand) and Agartala (Tripura).

The Prime Minister visited the winter capital Jammu to launch multiple development projects on Tuesday.