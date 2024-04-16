IIM Jammu Issues Notification For Admission To Management Development Programme

IIM Jammu is the 20th top management institute established by the Ministry of Human Resource Development.

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu has issued a notification for enrollment in the Management Development Programme, 'Fundamental Banking and Financial Analysis using Excel.' Eligible individuals interested in the program can submit their applications through the official website. The application window will remain open from May 11 to June 09.

Microsoft Excel is a key tool capable of significantly simplifying and enriching banking and financial analyses.

Programme Highlights:

Recognising the importance of excelling in banking and finance.

Assessing banks' credit risks.

Comprehending financial statements.

Collecting, preparing, and visualising data.

Understanding the significance of macroeconomic indicators and financial literacy.

Course Objectives:

Interpreting financial statements using ratios and metrics.

Enhancing Excel proficiency, including data organisation and formula creation.

Facilitating data collection, analysis, and visualisation.

Understanding various economic indicators such as inflation, GDP, and interest rates, and their implications for financial services.

Assessing risk through loan portfolios, non-performing assets, and creditworthiness.

Analysing market data of companies, including cost of capital and market beta, using Excel.

Established in 2016, the Indian Institute of Management Jammu (IIM Jammu) is the youngest addition to the elite institutes. It is the 20th top management institute established by the Ministry of Human Resource Development, receiving approval from the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on October 13, 2016.