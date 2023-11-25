CAT 2023: What has been the placement at the newest IIM

The Common Admission Test that is scheduled to be held tomorrow is conducted for admission to the leading IIMs in the country. Here is an overview of the placements held at the newest IIM-IIM Jammu.

IIM Jammu was set up by the government of India in Jammu and Kashmir in 2016. The institute was set up with an aim to encourage contemporary research concentrating on regional, national and global issues.

IIM Jammu offers courses in MBA, Dual Degree programme- BTech MBA, Integrated Programme in Management, Executive MBA, PhD programme in Management among others.

The average CTC offered to MBA graduates at IIM Jammu increased significantly over the last few years. The average CTC that was offered in 2018 was Rs 10,15,000. This has increased to Rs 16,43,000 in 2023. There was a slight decline in the average CTC in the year 2019 and 2021 due to post Covid consequences. The CTC rose again to Rs 13,78,000 in 2022.

Around 24 per cent jobs were offered in the IT and Analytics sector, 9 per cent were offered in the Logistics and Ecommerce sector, BFSI sector made offers to 32 per cent, Consulting made offers to 11 per cent, Energy had offers to 6 per cent.

The official website of the institute mentions, "The class of 239 students witnessed an overwhelming response from the industry, with over 126 companies participating in the campus recruitment process. A total of 246 offers were made to the students .The highest CTC stood at Rs 64 Lakh, while the average and median CTC stood at Rs 16.43 Lakh and Rs 15.25 Lakh respectively. Average package increased by 19 per cent over last year. Average package for freshers remained at Rs 15.5 Lakh, whereas for experienced candidates it was Rs 20 Lakh."

Leading companies such as Amazon, Microsoft, McKinsey & Company, Adani Group, Cognizant, Deloitte, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Zycus, EY, SBI Capital Markets, KPMG, EXL Service, Vedanta, among others visited the campus for recruitment.

Of the 239 students in the batch, 70 per cent included male while 21 per cent included female candidates. The education background of maximum students 56 per cent is Engineering, 27 per cent is Commerce, 10 per cent is Science. A fraction of students account for Arts and other fields.

Majority of the students who enrolled at the institute were fresher. Around 75 per cent of the students were freshers, 10 per cent had 1-2 years of experience, 8 per cent had 2-4 years of experience and other 8 per cent had less than one year of experience.