IIT Jammu Announces Vacancy On Temporary Role, Package Up To Rs 4.8 Lakh

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jammu has invited online applications from eligible graduates for a temporary job engagement at the institute. The role will be entitled to a salary ranging between Rs 30,000-40,000.

The 'Young Professional' post will initially be for a period of six months which may extend based on the performance and requirement of the candidate.

Eligibility criteria

Graduation in any field with at least 60 per cent marks from a government recognised university or institute is eligible to apply for the post. Candidates having a Masters in Management studies or work experience of 1-2 years in organising academic events will be given preference.

Good knowledge of Computer applications and word processing, spreadsheet, email, presentations software etc and OS like MS Windows is essential for the job.

Job role

The job role will include managing educational events, working closely with the event organiser, understanding the requirements and chalking out the finer details, developing comprehensive logistics plans, including venue selection, transportation, accommodation, and scheduling of the event. The candidate will further be responsible for managing vendors and bill processing, maintaining clear and consistent communication with internal teams, vendors, and participants, anticipating and addressing logistical challenges before and during the event.

Interested and eligible candidates can submit online application latest by November 30, 2023 on the official website.