Exclusive: New Drone Built By IIT Jammu Can't Be 'Jammed Or Detected'

In a significant leap for the surveillance and combat capability of the Indian Army, researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jammu have developed a next-generation drone that is virtually undetectable by enemy forces and immune to jamming.

The new drone has been designed for stealth operations across multiple areas, keeping in view the requirements of the Army.

How The New Drone Works

Unlike others, the drone developed by IIT Jammu students evades detection by ditching traditional radio frequencies. It uses advanced carbon composites and optical fibre-based communication, making it virtually invisible to radar.

"This means no tell-tale radio frequency signature, no detection - just silent, effective surveillance," Taran Sharas, who led the team of young researchers behind the drone, told NDTV.

It uses low-noise propellers for acoustic stealth, a carbon and plastic body to reduce radar cross-section, and vision-based Artificial Intelligence for GPS-independent, pre-programmed navigation.

"Even an interceptor drone can be mounted on this one to intercept enemy drones," another researcher said.

At high altitudes, the new drone remains beyond the range of human sight and most ground-based sensors.

Why This Matters

The development of the new drone comes a year after India launched Operation Sindoor against Pakistani terror camps in May 2025 in response to the Pahalgam terror attack in April that year.

Since then, the Indian Army has accelerated drone integration, moving UAVs from supplementary surveillance platforms to central combat enablers.

Defence experts note that modern warfare is being reshaped by loitering munitions and autonomous drones. A jam-proof, low-observable drone like this gives India a stealth option for deep-penetration surveillance and precision strikes without risk of detection.

Army sources told NDTV that demand for such indigenous systems has risen sharply, with procurement and operator training now being fast-tracked.

"Drone technology is a total game-changer in asymmetric warfare, giving forces a serious edge," a senior Army officer explained, adding that it levels the playing field, allowing for precision strikes and intel gathering without putting troops in danger.