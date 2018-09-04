IIT JAM 2019: Online Registration Begins Tomorrow

IIT JAM 2019: Online Registration At jam.iitkgp.ac.in

As per the latest information given by the IIT JAM 2019 organising institute IIT Kharagpur, the online registration for the exam will begin tomorrow (September 5, 2018). The registration was supposed to begin on September 1, 2018, however it was postponed later. Candidates can apply for the exam till October 10, 2018. IIT Kharagpur will conduct the exam on February 10, 2019 in two sessions. IIT JAM will be a computer based test for Biological Sciences, Mathematics, Physics, Biotechnology, Chemistry, Geology and Mathematical Statistics papers.

IIT JAM or the Joint Admission Test is conducted every year for granting admission to full-time M.Sc. (Two Years), Joint M.Sc.-Ph.D., M.Sc.-Ph.D. Dual Degree, M.Sc.- M.Tech., and other Post-Bachelor's Degree Programmes at different IITs and Integrated Ph.D. Programmes at IISc.

IIT Kharagpur will conduct the exam in collaboration with eight zones: IISc Bangalore, IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras and IIT Roorkee.

Candidates with Bachelor's degree are eligible to apply for the exam. 'In the qualifying degree, the aggregate marks or CGPA/CPI without rounding-off (taking into account all subjects, including languages and subsidiaries, all years combined) should be at least 55% or 5.5 out of 10 for General/OBC (NCL) category candidates and 50% or 5.0 out of 10 for SC/ST and PwD category candidates,' reads the official notification.

Last year IIT Bombay had organised the exam and the results were announced on the same day when GATE 2018 score cards were released.

IIT JAM exam started from academic session 2004-2005.

