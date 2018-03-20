IIT JAM 2018 Result Declared; Check Now IIT Bombay has declared the result of Joint Admission Test for MSc courses (JAM) 2018. Candidates who had appeared for IIT JAM 2018 can check their result online at the official website jam.iitb.ac.in.

Share EMAIL PRINT IIT JAM 2018 Result: Know How To Check New Delhi: IIT Bombay has declared the result of Joint Admission Test for MSc courses (JAM) 2018. Candidates who had appeared for IIT JAM 2018 can check their result online at the official website jam.iitb.ac.in. Results have been uploaded at the JAM Online Application Processing System (JOAPS) at joaps.iitb.ac.in. Candidates can check their result using their enrolment ID or email ID and password. Apart from IITs and IISc, the JAM 2018 score will also be used for admission to NITs, CFTIs, IISER Pune and Bhopal.



IIT JAM 2018 was held on 11 February in two shifts: the first phase comprised of Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Geology (GG) and Mathematical Statistics (MS) and second phase comprised of Biological Sciences (BL), Mathematics (MA) and Physics (PH).



IIT JAM 2018 Result Declared; What's Next?

For admission, qualified candidates shall have to submit application forms at the official website from 3 April to 17 April. The first admission list will be released by IIT Bombay on 22 May. Admission through JAM 2018 scores will end on 5 July 2018.



About IIT JAM

From the Academic Session 2004-2005, IITs have started conducting a Joint Admission Test for MSc (JAM). The objective of JAM is to provide admissions to various MSc, Joint MSc-PhD, MSc-PhD Dual Degree and other post-bachelor degree programmes at the IISc Bangalore and IITs based on the performance in a single test and to consolidate Science as a career option for bright students from across the country. The curricula for these programmes are designed to provide the students with opportunities to develop academic talent leading to challenging and rewarding professional life. The curricula are regularly updated. The interdisciplinary content of the curricula equips the students with the ability to utilize scientific knowledge for practical applications. The medium of instruction in all the programmes is English.



