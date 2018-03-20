GATE 2018 Score Card To Be Released Today Candidates can download GATE 2018 score card at the official website gate.iitg.ac.in, as and when it is released.

About GATE 2018

IIT JAM 2018 Results Today

On the other hand, IIT Bombay has announced the results of Joint Admission Test for MSc courses (



GATE 2018 score cards will be released today at the official website gate.iitg.ac.in. Candidates can download the score card at the GOAPS portal appsgate.iitg.ac.in. As per the official update given by IIT Guwahati, the organisor of the exam, the score cards will be released today (20 March 2018). GATE 2018 results were declared a day before the scheduled date. GATE scores are valid for three years and are mandatory for admission to Master's programs and direct Doctoral programs in Engineering or Technology or Architecture and Doctoral programs in relevant branches of Science, in the institutions supported by the MHRD and other Government agencies. The scores are also useful in recruitment methods of many PSUs.Candidates can download the GATE 2018 score card will 31 March from the GOAPS portal. In case, GATE qualified candidates requires the soft copy of their GATE Scorecard after 31 May 2018 and till 31 December 2018, should pay a fee of 500 (five hundred only) for obtaining the same.GATE 2018 exam was conducted on February 3, 4, 10 and 11, 2018. The official GATE 2018 preliminary answer keys were released on February 19, 2018. The process for challenge submission began on February 21 and was concluded on February 23, 2018.On the other hand, IIT Bombay has announced the results of Joint Admission Test for MSc courses ( JAM 2018 ). JAM is held every year to grant admission to M.Sc. (Two Year), Joint M.Sc.-Ph.D., M.Sc.-Ph.D. Dual Degree and other post-bachelor's degree programmes. The JAM 2018 result link is not working right now; though the link has been activated online. Candidates are suggested to wait for a while and retry later.Click here for more Education News