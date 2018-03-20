GATE 2018 Score Card To Be Released Today

Candidates can download the GATE 2018 score card will 31 March from the GOAPS portal. In case, GATE qualified candidates requires the soft copy of their GATE Scorecard after 31 May 2018 and till 31 December 2018, should pay a fee of 500 (five hundred only) for obtaining the same.
About GATE 2018
GATE 2018 exam was conducted on February 3, 4, 10 and 11, 2018. The official GATE 2018 preliminary answer keys were released on February 19, 2018. The process for challenge submission began on February 21 and was concluded on February 23, 2018.
On the other hand, IIT Bombay has announced the results of Joint Admission Test for MSc courses (JAM 2018). JAM is held every year to grant admission to M.Sc. (Two Year), Joint M.Sc.-Ph.D., M.Sc.-Ph.D. Dual Degree and other post-bachelor's degree programmes. The JAM 2018 result link is not working right now; though the link has been activated online. Candidates are suggested to wait for a while and retry later.
