BSPHCL, Bihar To Recruit For Assistant Engineer Post; 240 Vacancies

Details of the recruitment are available at the official website bsphcl.bih.nic.in.
'A candidate must have valid GATE Score at the time of submission of online application by the candidates. If he/ she does not possess the Valid GATE Score at the time of submission of application his/ her application will not be entertained and application fee will not be refunded,' clarifies the recruiting body about the eligibility criteria. The upper age limit for being eligible for the recruitment is 37 years. Apart from the age relaxation norms open for reserved categories, 'land losers/ Land displaced persons due to land acquisition by erstwhile Bihar State Electricity Board, shall get relaxation in maximum age limit by 5 years additionally.'
IIT Guwahati has released the GATE 2018 result, recently.
