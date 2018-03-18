BSPHCL, Bihar To Recruit For Assistant Engineer Post; 240 Vacancies Bihar State Power (Holding) Company Ltd. has notified Assistant Engineer recruitment in Electrical and Civil disciplines. The recruitment will be through GATE score.

26 Shares EMAIL PRINT BSPHCL Recruitment 2018 For Assistant Engineer Post Through GATE Score; Know How To Apply New Delhi: Bihar State Power (Holding) Company Ltd. has notified Assistant Engineer recruitment in Electrical and Civil disciplines. The recruitment will be through valid GATE score. Out of the total number of posts, 200 are available for Electrical engineering discipline. Candidates with B.E./ B.Tech./ B.Sc. (Engineering) Degree in Civil Engineering/ Construction Engineering/ Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics are eligible for the recruitment. The minimum percentage of marks in the qualifying degree is 60%. The last date for submission of application is 31 March 2018. Applicants can submit the fees latest by 1 April 2018.



Details of the recruitment are available at the official website bsphcl.bih.nic.in.



'A candidate must have valid GATE Score at the time of submission of online application by the candidates. If he/ she does not possess the Valid GATE Score at the time of submission of application his/ her application will not be entertained and application fee will not be refunded,' clarifies the recruiting body about the eligibility criteria. The upper age limit for being eligible for the recruitment is 37 years. Apart from the age relaxation norms open for reserved categories, 'land losers/ Land displaced persons due to land acquisition by erstwhile Bihar State Electricity Board, shall get relaxation in maximum age limit by 5 years additionally.'





