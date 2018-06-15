BSPHCL Admit Card 2018 Released For Assistant, Junior Account Clerk, Accounts Officer Recruitment BSPHCL has released the admit cards for the recruitment exam which will be conducted for the post of Assistant, Junior Account Clerk, and Accounts Officer.

Share EMAIL PRINT BSPHCL Recruitment 2018: Admit Card Released For Assistant, Junior Account Clerk, Accounts Officer New Delhi: BSPHCL has released the admit cards for the recruitment exam which will be conducted for the post of Assistant, Junior Account Clerk, and Accounts Officer. The computer based test for Assistant post will be conducted on June 26 and 27. The exam for the post of Junior Account Clerk will be conducted on June 28 and for the post of Accounts Officer will be conducted on June 29.



How to download BSPHCL recruitment admit card 2018?



Step one: Go to BSPHCL official website: www.bsphcl.bih.nic.in/



Step two: Click on the download admit card link at the top of the page.



Step three: in the next window, enter the required details.



Step four: Click on submit and download your admit card.



After downloading your admit card make sure to check all the details mentioned.



Candidates who will be appearing for the exam can also practice the demo test available on the website.



There is no preliminary test and the merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks secured in the CBT which will be calculated as per the Equi-percentile method.



Click here for more



BSPHCL has released the admit cards for the recruitment exam which will be conducted for the post of Assistant, Junior Account Clerk, and Accounts Officer. The computer based test for Assistant post will be conducted on June 26 and 27. The exam for the post of Junior Account Clerk will be conducted on June 28 and for the post of Accounts Officer will be conducted on June 29.Step one: Go to BSPHCL official website: www.bsphcl.bih.nic.in/Step two: Click on the download admit card link at the top of the page.Step three: in the next window, enter the required details.Step four: Click on submit and download your admit card.After downloading your admit card make sure to check all the details mentioned.Candidates who will be appearing for the exam can also practice the demo test available on the website. There is no preliminary test and the merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks secured in the CBT which will be calculated as per the Equi-percentile method.Click here for more Jobs News NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter