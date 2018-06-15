BSPHCL Admit Card 2018 Released For Assistant, Junior Account Clerk, Accounts Officer Recruitment

How to download BSPHCL recruitment admit card 2018?
Step one: Go to BSPHCL official website: www.bsphcl.bih.nic.in/
Step two: Click on the download admit card link at the top of the page.
Step three: in the next window, enter the required details.
Step four: Click on submit and download your admit card.
After downloading your admit card make sure to check all the details mentioned.
Candidates who will be appearing for the exam can also practice the demo test available on the website.
CommentsThere is no preliminary test and the merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks secured in the CBT which will be calculated as per the Equi-percentile method.
