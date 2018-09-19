BSPHCL Advertises More Than 2000 Vacancies For 10th Pass, ITI Candidates

Bihar State Power (Holding) Company Limited (BSPHCL) has invited online application for its subsidiary companies North Bihar Power Distribution Company Limited (NBPDCL), South Bihar Power Distribution Company Ltd. (SBPDCL), Bihar State Power Transmission Company Ltd. (BSPTCL). BSPHCL has advertised 2,050 posts of Assistant Operator, Switch Board Operator II, Junior Line Man and Technician Grade IV. Selection will be done through a Computer-based Test.

Important Dates

Last date to apply online: October 8, 2018

Last date for application fee payment: October 8, 2018

Application modification date: October 9 - October 10, 2018

Tentative exam date: Last week of October 2018

Eligibility Criteria

The candidate must have passed matriculation or its equivalent from a recognized board of education.

The candidate must have ITI Certificate in Electrician Trade from any Institution recognized by National Council for Vocational Training, New Delhi (NCVT)/ State Council for Vocational Training (SCVT).

Note: Check official notification for upper and lower age limit criteria.

Application Process

Candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria can apply online through the official BSPHCL website: www.bsphcl.bih.nic.in. After completing the application process, candidates are advised to take a print out of their application form for future reference.

Application fee is Rs.1,000 (Rupees One thousand) only for UR, BC, EBC candidates and SC/ ST of Bihar domicile & Divyang is Rs.250 (Rupees Two hundred fifty) only. Application fee could be paid only in online mode.

Click here for more Jobs News