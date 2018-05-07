NALCO To Recruit Graduate Engineers Through GATE 2018; Know More NALCO has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to Graduate Engineer Trainee post in the disciplines of Mechanical, Electrical, Instrumentation and Metallurgy.

Share EMAIL PRINT NALCO Recruitment Through GATE 2018; Know More New Delhi: National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to Graduate Engineer Trainee post in the disciplines of Mechanical, Electrical, Instrumentation and Metallurgy. The recruitment will be through GATE 2018 score. A total of 115 vacancies are open for recruitment. Candidates with full time regular Bachelor's degree in Engineering or Technology with not less than 65% marks (55% for SC/ ST/ PwD category) are eligible to apply. The upper age limit is 30 years (as on May 22, 2018).



GATE 2018 score is essential to apply.



Based on the GATE score, NALCO will shortlist candidates on merit for personal interview. 'The score is valid only if the candidate obtains more than or equal to the qualifying marks as fixed for the above papers by GATE 2018. The qualifying marks for GATE examination shall be as per the criteria adopted by the conducting authority of GATE 2018 exam,' reads the official notification.



Important Date

Last date to apply: May 22, 2018 (up to 5.30 pm)



Click here for more



