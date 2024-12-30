NALCO Recruitment 2024: Registration For 518 Non-Executive Posts Begins Tomorrow, Check Details

NALCO Recruitment 2024: Steps To Apply
Step 1. Visit the official website, mudira.nalcoindia.co.in
Step 2. Click on the 'Current Openings' tab on the homepage
Step 3. You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4. Register yourself and log in using your registration number and password
Step 5. Fill out the application form and complete the payment process
Step 6. Click on "Submit" and save the application form
Step 7. Take a printout of the application for future reference
NALCO Recruitment 2024: Vacancy Details
The recruitment drive aims to fill 518 vacancies for positions such as:
- Fitter
- Electrical Technician
- Laboratory Operator
- Nurse (Grade III)
- Pharmacist (Grade III)
- Instrumentation/Instrument Mechanic
- Geologist
- HEMM Operator
- Mining Mate
- Motor Mechanic
- Laboratory Technician (Grade III)
- First Aider
NALCO Recruitment 2024: Exam Pattern
Candidates will appear for a Computer-Based Test (CBT) consisting of 100 multiple-choice questions. Each correct answer will carry 1 mark. The total duration of the test will be 120 minutes.
NALCO Recruitment 2024: Application Fee
The application fee for General, OBC (Non-Creamy Layer), and EWS candidates is Rs 100. However, SC, ST, PwBD, Ex-Servicemen, land-oustees, and internal candidates are exempt from paying the fee. Payments can be made via a dedicated bank account, net banking, or debit/credit card. No other modes of payment will be accepted.