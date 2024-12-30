NALCO Recruitment 2024: Registration For 518 Non-Executive Posts Begins Tomorrow, Check Details

NALCO Recruitment 2024: The National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) will commence the application process for various positions in the S&P Complex, Angul, and the M&R Complex, Damanjodi, starting tomorrow. Eligible and interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website, mudira.nalcoindia.co.in. The last date for submitting the online application is January 21, 2025.

NALCO Recruitment 2024: Steps To Apply

Step 1. Visit the official website, mudira.nalcoindia.co.in

Step 2. Click on the 'Current Openings' tab on the homepage

Step 3. You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4. Register yourself and log in using your registration number and password

Step 5. Fill out the application form and complete the payment process

Step 6. Click on "Submit" and save the application form

Step 7. Take a printout of the application for future reference

NALCO Recruitment 2024: Vacancy Details

The recruitment drive aims to fill 518 vacancies for positions such as:

Fitter

Electrical Technician

Laboratory Operator

Nurse (Grade III)

Pharmacist (Grade III)

Instrumentation/Instrument Mechanic

Geologist

HEMM Operator

Mining Mate

Motor Mechanic

Laboratory Technician (Grade III)

First Aider

NALCO Recruitment 2024: Exam Pattern

Candidates will appear for a Computer-Based Test (CBT) consisting of 100 multiple-choice questions. Each correct answer will carry 1 mark. The total duration of the test will be 120 minutes.

NALCO Recruitment 2024: Application Fee

The application fee for General, OBC (Non-Creamy Layer), and EWS candidates is Rs 100. However, SC, ST, PwBD, Ex-Servicemen, land-oustees, and internal candidates are exempt from paying the fee. Payments can be made via a dedicated bank account, net banking, or debit/credit card. No other modes of payment will be accepted.