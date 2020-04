NALCO Extends Application Deadline For GATE Recruitment

NALCO recruitment: Candidates can now submit their application till May 2.

National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) has extended the application submission deadline for Engineer recruitment which will be held through GATE score. Candidates can now submit their application till May 2. The job notice was released on March 20 and the last date for submission of application was April 9.

"In view of the present circumstances owing to COVID-19 outbreak, the last date for submission of online application for recruitment of Graduate Engineers through GATE2020 vide advertisement No.10200207 Dtd.20.03.2020 is extended up to 02.05.2020," NALCO said.

"However, all other terms and conditions of the advertisement including eligibility criteria, age limit, qualification etc. for applying for the posts shall remain unchanged," it added.

"NALCO will be utilizing GATE 2020 scores for recruitment of Graduate Engineer Trainees. Only GATE 2020 score is valid for this recruitment process. Based on the GATE 2020 score and organisational requirement, candidates will be shortlisted for the personal interview," the official job notification released by the PSU reads.

Based on the GATE score, NALCO will shortlist candidates on merit for personal interview. 'The score is valid only if the candidate obtains more than or equal to the qualifying marks as fixed for the above papers by GATE 2020. The qualifying marks for GATE examination shall be as per the criteria adopted by the conducting authority of GATE 2020 exam,' reads the official notification.

