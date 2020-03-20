NALCO Announces Jobs For Engineers. Selection Through GATE Score

Candidates can apply on or before April 9.

National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) has announced jobs for Engineers. The selection to the post will be through GATE 2020 score, the result of which was announced recently. Application process for the recruitment has begun. Candidates can apply on or before April 9. Application forms for the recruitment are available at the official website of NALCO.

"NALCO will be utilizing GATE 2020 scores for recruitment of Graduate Engineer Trainees. Only GATE 2020 score is valid for this recruitment process. Based on the GATE 2020 score and organisational requirement, candidates will be shortlisted for the personal interview," the official job notification released by the PSU reads.

Based on the GATE score, NALCO will shortlist candidates on merit for personal interview. 'The score is valid only if the candidate obtains more than or equal to the qualifying marks as fixed for the above papers by GATE 2020. The qualifying marks for GATE examination shall be as per the criteria adopted by the conducting authority of GATE 2020 exam,' reads the official notification.

Vacancy Details

Mechanical: 45 posts

Electrical: 29 posts

Instrumentation: 15 posts

Chemical: 9 posts

Metallurgy: 13 posts

Civil: 5 posts

Mining: 4 posts

The upper age limit for being eligible for the job is 30 years as on March 20.

