GATE 2018 Results Declared @ Gate.iitg.ac.in, Appsgate.iitg.ac.in; Know How To Check GATE 2018 result has been declared. Candidates can check the same online at gate.iitg.ac.in.

15 Shares EMAIL PRINT GATE Result 2018: Know How To Check New Delhi: IIT Guwahati has declared the



"GATE 2018 results are announced. Candidates can view the same through GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS): http://appsgate.iitg.ac.in/," said a statement posted on the official website of GATE.



GATE 2018

Gate 2018 Results: How To Check

GATE 2018: IIT Guwahati Declared The Results Today At http://appsgate.iitg.ac.in/



The candidates can follow these steps to check their GATE 2018 results:



Step One:



Go to GATE 2018 results website; http://appsgate.iitg.ac.in/



Step Two:



Enter your registration details of GATE 2018- Enrollment ID/Email Address (Enrollment ID sent during registration or Email Address used during registration), Password (GOAPS password) and the capta.



Step Three:



See your results.



While one of the



To avail a scholarship on the basis of GATE score, a candidate will have to secure admission to a program in one of the central government supported institutes.



Click here for more



IIT Guwahati has declared the GATE 2018 result at the official results websites; gate.iitg.ac.in and appsgate.iitg.ac.in. The score card of qualified candidates will be available on the GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) portal from March 20 onwards. The score card will be valid for three years. GATE 2018 final answer keys were released on 13 March; IIT Guwahati had earlier released the candidate's response sheet for all the candidates who appeared in the examination. The answer key and question paper were been released for all the 23 subjects for which the exam was conducted."GATE 2018 results are announced. Candidates can view the same through GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS): http://appsgate.iitg.ac.in/," said a statement posted on the official website of GATE.GATE 2018 final answer keys were published on the official website of the entrance exam hosted by IIT Guwahati on this week, prior to that, the preliminary keys were released in month of February for the exams held on February 3, 4, 10 and 11, 2018.The candidates can follow these steps to check their GATE 2018 results:Step One:Go to GATE 2018 results website; http://appsgate.iitg.ac.in/Step Two:Enter your registration details of GATE 2018- Enrollment ID/Email Address (Enrollment ID sent during registration or Email Address used during registration), Password (GOAPS password) and the capta.Step Three:See your results.While one of the most general uses of GATE 2018 score is to apply for MTech admission or masters admission, GATE score is also required to avail financial assistance (scholarship/assistantship) in science and technology institutions. GATE scores are used by several PSUs to shortlist candidates for employment. To avail a scholarship on the basis of GATE score, a candidate will have to secure admission to a program in one of the central government supported institutes.Click here for more Education News