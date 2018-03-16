GATE 2018 Results Declared @ Gate.iitg.ac.in, Appsgate.iitg.ac.in; Know How To Check

"GATE 2018 results are announced. Candidates can view the same through GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS): http://appsgate.iitg.ac.in/," said a statement posted on the official website of GATE.
GATE 2018 final answer keys were published on the official website of the entrance exam hosted by IIT Guwahati on this week, prior to that, the preliminary keys were released in month of February for the exams held on February 3, 4, 10 and 11, 2018.
Gate 2018 Results: How To Check
The candidates can follow these steps to check their GATE 2018 results:
Step One:
Go to GATE 2018 results website; http://appsgate.iitg.ac.in/
Step Two:
Enter your registration details of GATE 2018- Enrollment ID/Email Address (Enrollment ID sent during registration or Email Address used during registration), Password (GOAPS password) and the capta.
Step Three:
See your results.
While one of the most general uses of GATE 2018 score is to apply for MTech admission or masters admission, GATE score is also required to avail financial assistance (scholarship/assistantship) in science and technology institutions. GATE scores are used by several PSUs to shortlist candidates for employment.
