GATE 2018 Result: Result To Be Announced; Know Where You Can Use GATE Score

GATE 2018 score will be valid for three years. While one of the most general uses of GATE score is to apply for M.Tech. admission, GATE score is also required to avail financial assistance (scholarship/assistantship). To avail a scholarship on the basis of GATE score, a candidate will have to secure admission to a program in one of the central government supported institutes.
GATE score is also used by several PSUs to shortlist candidates for employment. Some of the PSUs which accept GATE score as a preliminary criteria are Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL), Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL), Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and Power Grid Corporation of India.
