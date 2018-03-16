GATE 2018 Result: Result To Be Announced; Know Where You Can Use GATE Score GATE 2018 result will be announced on March 7 at gate.iitg.ac.in.

Share EMAIL PRINT GATE 2018 Result: Result To Be Announced; Know More About GATE Score New Delhi: IIT Guwahati will release the



GATE 2018 score will be valid for three years. While one of the most general uses of GATE score is to apply for M.Tech. admission, GATE score is also required to avail financial assistance (scholarship/assistantship). To avail a scholarship on the basis of GATE score, a candidate will have to secure admission to a program in one of the central government supported institutes.



GATE score is also used by several PSUs to shortlist candidates for employment. Some of the PSUs which accept GATE score as a preliminary criteria are Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL), Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL), Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and Power Grid Corporation of India.



GATE score is also used for recruitment to Group A level posts in Central government, i.e., Senior Field Officer (Tele), Senior Research Officer (Crypto) and Senior Research Officer (S&T) in Cabinet Secretariat, Government of India.



Click here for more



IIT Guwahati will release the result for GATE 2018 exam on March 17 as per the official schedule. The result will be released on the official website. IIT Guwahati which was the conducting body for the GATE exam this year, has already released the official and final answer key for the exam. The result will be prepared on the basis of the final answer key. After result declaration, the score card of qualified candidates would be released on the GOAPS portal on March 20, 2018.GATE 2018 score will be valid for three years. While one of the most general uses of GATE score is to apply for M.Tech. admission, GATE score is also required to avail financial assistance (scholarship/assistantship). To avail a scholarship on the basis of GATE score, a candidate will have to secure admission to a program in one of the central government supported institutes.GATE score is also used by several PSUs to shortlist candidates for employment. Some of the PSUs which accept GATE score as a preliminary criteria are Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL), Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL), Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and Power Grid Corporation of India. GATE score is also used for recruitment to Group A level posts in Central government, i.e., Senior Field Officer (Tele), Senior Research Officer (Crypto) and Senior Research Officer (S&T) in Cabinet Secretariat, Government of India.Click here for more Education News