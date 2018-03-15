GATE 2018: IIT Guwahati To Announce Results Soon At Gate.iitg.ac.in IIT Guwahati released the final answer key for GATE 2018 exam on March 13, 2018.

IIT Guwahati released the final answer key for GATE 2018 exam on March 13, 2018. After releasing the answer key, the institute has also published a notice on the website regarding the final answer keys. The final answer keys have been prepared based on the recommendation of subject expert. The institute has also said that no further email of telephonic request regarding the answer keys will be entertained. The final answer keys were released for all subjects after receiving and considering the challenges received on the preliminary answer key.



The final answer key is finalized and will be used to prepare the scores and final result. As per the official schedule, the GATE 2018 result will be available on the GOAPS portal on March 17, 2018. The portal can be accessed through the official GATE website (www.gate.iitg.ac.in).



Last year however, the results had been announced a day prior to the result date given in the official schedule. So there is a possibility that results may be declared a day before the given schedule.



The result for four candidates will not be released. Out of the four candidates, one was found using a mobile phone and one was found using a Bluetooth device during the exam and hence not only will their result be withheld but may also be debarred from appearing in GATE exam in future. The details of all four candidates are on the official website.



