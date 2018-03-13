GATE 2018 Final Answer Key Published @ Gate.iitg.ac.in, Results Expected Soon

According to the schedule published by IIT Guwahati, GATE 2018 results will be declared on March 17.
IIT Guwahati had earlier released the candidate's response sheet for all the candidates who appeared in the examination. The answer key and question paper has been released for all the 23 subjects for which the exam was conducted.
GATE exam is important in not just that it is an eligibility exam for admission to M.Tech. programmes but also because GATE scores are accepted by several PSUs for recruitment of graduate trainees/management trainees.
GATE 2018 Final Answer Key: Know How To Download
Follow these steps to download GATE 2018 revised answer keys:
Step One: Go to the official website of GATE 2018 at http://gate.iitg.ac.in/
Step Two: Click on the link Final Answer Keys are available now
Step Three: Click on the respective subject/ discipline for the question paper and the answer key
CommentsEducation News