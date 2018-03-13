GATE 2018 Final Answer Key Published @ Gate.iitg.ac.in, Results Expected Soon GATE 2018 final answer keys have been published on the official website of the entrance exam hosted by IIT Guwahati, gate.iitg.ac.in.

Share EMAIL PRINT GATE 2018 final answer keys have been published on the official website of the entrance exam New Delhi: GATE 2018 final answer keys have been published on the official website of the entrance exam hosted by IIT Guwahati, gate.iitg.ac.in. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati, the official organisor of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2018, has released the final answer keys



According to the schedule published by IIT Guwahati, GATE 2018 results will be declared on March 17.



IIT Guwahati had earlier released the candidate's response sheet for all the candidates who appeared in the examination. The answer key and question paper has been released for all the 23 subjects for which the exam was conducted.



GATE exam is important in not just that it is an eligibility exam for admission to M.Tech. programmes but also because GATE scores are accepted by several PSUs for recruitment of graduate trainees/management trainees.

GATE 2018 Final Answer Key: Know How To Download

Follow these steps to download GATE 2018 revised answer keys:



Step One: Go to the official website of GATE 2018 at http://gate.iitg.ac.in/

Step Two: Click on the link Final Answer Keys are available now

Step Three: Click on the respective subject/ discipline for the question paper and the answer key



Click here for more









GATE 2018 final answer keys have been published on the official website of the entrance exam hosted by IIT Guwahati, gate.iitg.ac.in. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati, the official organisor of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2018, has released the final answer keys a day before the scheduled date . GATE 2018 exam was conducted on February 3, 4, 10 and 11, 2018. The official GATE 2018 preliminary answer keys were released on February 19, 2018. The process for challenge submission began on February 21 and was concluded on February 23, 2018.According to the schedule published by IIT Guwahati, GATE 2018 results will be declared on March 17.IIT Guwahati had earlier released the candidate's response sheet for all the candidates who appeared in the examination. The answer key and question paper has been released for all the 23 subjects for which the exam was conducted.GATE exam is important in not just that it is an eligibility exam for admission to M.Tech. programmes but also because GATE scores are accepted by several PSUs for recruitment of graduate trainees/management trainees.Follow these steps to download GATE 2018 revised answer keys:Step One: Go to the official website of GATE 2018 at http://gate.iitg.ac.in/Step Two: Click on the link Final Answer Keys are available nowStep Three: Click on the respective subject/ discipline for the question paper and the answer key Click here for more Education News