GATE 2018: Final Answer Key To Be Released Soon; Result On March 17

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT GATE 2018: Final result on March 17; Check formula for score calculation New Delhi: IIT Guwahati released the official answer key for GATE 2018 exam on February 19, 2018. The process for challenge submission began on February 21 and was concluded on February 23, 2018. After the authorities have gone through the challenges submitted by the candidates who appeared in the exam, the conducting authority will release the final answer key on March 14, 2018. The result will be prepared based on the final answer key and no challenge will be accepted on the final answer key.





After the publication of the final answer key on March 14, the result will be announced on March 17. Once the result is released, candidates would be able to download their GATE 2018 score card from March 20, 2018.





The GATE scorecard of the qualified candidates will be available for download on the GOAPS portal.





GATE 2018 Score



After the evaluation of the answers, the raw scores of candidates will be used to calculate the GTE scores. In case of subjects for which exams were conducted in multiple sessions, raw marks obtained by the candidates in different sessions will be converted to normalized marks for that particular subject.





GATE 2018 Answer Key Released; Result Soon



The GATE Score will be calculated as per the formula given below:



GATE 2018 scores will be valid for three years from the date of announcement of result.





