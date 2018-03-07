GATE 2018: Final Answer Key To Be Released Soon; Result On March 17

After the publication of the final answer key on March 14, the result will be announced on March 17. Once the result is released, candidates would be able to download their GATE 2018 score card from March 20, 2018.
The GATE scorecard of the qualified candidates will be available for download on the GOAPS portal.
GATE 2018 Score
After the evaluation of the answers, the raw scores of candidates will be used to calculate the GTE scores. In case of subjects for which exams were conducted in multiple sessions, raw marks obtained by the candidates in different sessions will be converted to normalized marks for that particular subject.
GATE 2018 Answer Key Released; Result Soon
The GATE Score will be calculated as per the formula given below:
Formula for GATE 2018 score calculation
