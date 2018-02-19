GATE 2018 Official Answer Key Released; Challenge Submission To Begin On February 21 GATE 2018 answer key and question paper released on the official website. Students can submit challenge from February 21.

IIT Guwahati has released the answer key and question paper for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2018. GATE 2018 exam was conducted on February 3, 4, 10 and 11, 2018. IIT Guwahati had earlier released the candidate's response sheet for all the candidates who appeared in the examination. The answer key and question paper has been released for all the 23 subjects for which the exam was conducted.Candidates who appeared in the exam will be able to submit challenge on the candidate's response sheet and/or answer key from February 21 to February 23, 2018. Candidates would need to submit a fee along with their challenge. The link to submit challenge to the response sheet and/or answer key will be available on the GOAPS portal starting February 21.GATE exam is important in not just that it is an eligibility exam for admission to M.Tech. programmes but also because GATE scores are accepted by several PSUs for recruitment of graduate trainees/management trainees.After the conclusion of receiving challenge on the answer key, the authorities will resolve the challenges received and publish a final answer key. Based on the final answer key, the result for GATE 2018 exam will be released on March 17, 2018.Click here for more Education News