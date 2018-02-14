GATE 2018: Candidate Responses Released On GOAPS Portal; Check Now IIT Guwahati has released candidate responses for students who appeared in GATE 2018 exam. GATE 2018 exam was conducted on February 3,4, 10 and 11.

IIT Guwahati has released candidate responses for students who appeared in GATE 2018 exam. GATE 2018 exam was conducted on February 3,4, 10 and 11. The responses are available on GOPS portal for download. Currently, only candidate's responses have been made available. The question paper and official answer key will be available soon. Once the official answer key is released candidates will be able to challenge the answer key and/or their responses. This year the GATE exam was conducted for 23 different papers.Step one: Go to official GATE 2018 website: http://gate.iitg.ac.in/Step two: Click on the GOAPS portal link available on the website.Step three: Enter your login details.Step four: Download your responses.Make sure to download and save your response sheet as it will be required once the GATE 2018 official answer key is released. The answer key will be made available only for a limited period of time. After evaluation of the challenge received, IIT Guwahati will release the final results.GATE exam is conducted for admission to M.Tech. programs. GATE scores are also accepted at PSU's for shortlisting candidates during recruitment process.GATE exam is held by Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore, IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras and IIT Roorkee on behalf of the National Coordination Board (NCB)-GATE, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Human Resources Development. Click here for more Education News