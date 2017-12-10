GATE 2018 Exam Schedule Released, Check Here GATE 2018 examinations for 23 papers will be conducted across eight (8) sessions in month of February.

New Delhi: GATE 2018 exam will be conducted from



Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati is the official organisor of GATE 2018.

GATE 2018 exam schedule

GATE 2018 examinations for 23 papers will be conducted across eight (8) sessions as per the following schedule:



(Order: Date, Time, Session and Papers)



03 February 2018 (Saturday) 09:00 - 12:00 hrs (Forenoon Session): ME, EY, PE, XE, XL

03 February 2018 (Saturday) 14:00 - 17:00 hrs (Afternoon Session): ME, AE, MA, PI

04 February 2018 (Sunday) 09:00 - 12:00 hrs (Forenoon Session): CS, MN

04 February 2018 (Sunday) 14:00 - 17:00 hrs (Afternoon Session): AG, AR, BT, CH, CY, GG, IN, MT, PH, TF

10 February 2018 (Saturday) 09:00 - 12:00 hrs (Forenoon Session): EC

10 February 2018 (Saturday) 14:00 - 17:00 hrs (Afternoon Session): EE

11 February 2018 (Sunday) 09:00 - 12:00 hrs (Forenoon Session): CE

11 February 2018 (Sunday) 14:00 - 17:00 hrs (Afternoon Session): CE



Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2018 is a mandatory requirement for seeking admission or financial assistance to master's programs and direct Doctoral programs in Engineering or Technology or Architecture and Doctoral programs in relevant branches of Science, in the institutions supported by the MHRD and other Government agencies.



Even in some colleges and institutions, which admit students without MHRD scholarship/assistantship, the GATE qualification is mandatory.



GATE exam is held by Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore, IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras and IIT Roorkee on behalf of the National Coordination Board (NCB)-GATE, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Human Resources Development.



Apart from its academic use, the GATE 2018 scores are also mandatory for job applications in several Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs).



