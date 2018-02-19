GATE 2018 Answer Key Out: Know How To Download Candidates awaiting GATE 2018 answer key can now check the same at the official website gate.iitg.ac.in.

Candidates awaiting GATE 2018 answer key can now check the same at the official website gate.iitg.ac.in. Candidates will now be able to challenge the answer key from 21 February 2018 till 23 February 2018. It is after the challenges are submitted, the authorities will consider it for declaring the final result. IIT Guwahati, the exam conducting body, had released the candidate’s response sheet on 14 February. GATE 2018 result is supposed to be declared on 17 March 2018. Answer key and question papers are available online.Step 1: Go to the official website iitg.ac.inStep 2: Click on the GATE 2018 answer keyStep 3: Download subject wise question paper and answer keyGATE 2018 was held in the forenoon and afternoon sessions on 3, 4, 10 and 11 February 2018.GATE scores are considered by many PSUs for employment. Even direct recruitment to Group A level posts in Central government: Senior Field Officer (Tele), Senior Research Officer (Crypto) and Senior Research Officer (S&T) in Cabinet Secretariat, Government of India, is now being carried out on the basis of GATE score. GATE exam is conducted for admission to M.Tech. programs, as well. GATE exam is held by Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore, IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras and IIT Roorkee on behalf of the National Coordination Board (NCB)-GATE, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Human Resources Development.Click here for more Education News