GATE 2025 Provisional Answer Key Released: How To Download And Raise Objections

GATE 2025 Answer Key: The Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee (IIT Roorkee) has released the answer keys and response sheets for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025. Those who appeared for the GATE 2025 exam on February 1, 2, 15, and 16 can download the answer key through the GOAPS portal.

GATE 2025 Answer Key: Steps To Download Answer Key

Visit the official GATE website.

Click on the GATE answer key link available on the homepage.

Log in using your GATE enrollment ID and password.

Download and save the answer key for evaluation.



How to Raise Objections Against GATE 2025 Answer Key



Candidates can challenge the provisional answer key through the GOAPS portal by paying a fee of Rs 500 per question.

As per the schedule, IIT Roorkee will declare the GATE exam results on March 19. Candidates can check their results using their enrollment ID and password. Scorecards will be available for free download from March 28 to May 31. After this period, candidates will need to pay Rs 500 per test paper to download their scorecards.