GATE 2025 Answer Key To Be Released Soon, Check Details

GATE 2025: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee will soon release the GATE 2025 exam answer key. Once released, candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check the answer key by visiting the official website, gate2025.iitr.ac.in. The exam was conducted on February 1, 2, 15, and 16, 2025, for admission to postgraduate engineering programmes.

GATE 2025 was conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode, with city centers divided into eight zones. The result is expected to be declared on March 19, 2025.

GATE 2025 Answer Key: Steps to Download

Step 1. Visit the official website, gate2025.iitr.ac.in

Step 2. Click on the GATE 2025 answer key link

Step 3. You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4. Check the answer key and download it

Step 5. Take a hard copy of the GATE 2025 answer key for future reference

GATE 2025: Paper Pattern

GATE 2025 consists of 30 examination papers, allowing candidates to choose one or two test papers from permissible combinations. The exam duration is three hours, and GATE scores are valid for three years from the result announcement date.

The exam will feature questions in three formats: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), Multiple Select Questions (MSQs), and Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions. Candidates will be evaluated on Recall, Comprehension, Application, Analysis, and Synthesis.