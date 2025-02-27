GATE 2025 Answer Key, Response Sheet To Be Released Today? Check Details

GATE 2025 Answer Key: The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) answer key and response sheets are expected to be released today by IIT Roorkee. However, the exact date for their release has not been announced. This year, the examination was conducted by IIT Roorkee.

The link to access the answer key and response sheet will be available on the GOAPS portal and GATE's official website. Candidates who appeared for the GATE 2025 exam on February 1, 2, 15, and 16 can download the answer key through the GOAPS portal. Additionally, the GATE Response Sheet 2025 and the question paper PDF will also be released.

GATE 2025 Answer Key: Steps To Download

Visit GATE's official website

Click on the GATE answer key link available on the homepage.

Log in using your GATE enrollment ID and password.

Download and save the answer key for evaluation.



GATE 2025 Answer Key: How To Raise Objections



Candidates can raise objections against the GATE provisional answer key through the GOAPS portal by paying a fee of Rs 500 per question.

As per the schedule, IIT Roorkee will declare the GATE exam results on March 19. Candidates can check their results using their enrollment ID and password. Scorecards will be available for free download from March 28 to May 31. After this period, candidates will have to pay Rs 500 per test paper to download their scorecards.

GATE 2025 Response Sheet: Expected Release Date Based on Past Trends



In 2022, 2023, and 2024, the response sheets were released on February 21.

Based on past trends, there is a delay in the release of the GATE response sheet this year. However, it is expected to be released soon.