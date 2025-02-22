GATE 2025 Answer Key Expected To Be Out On This Date

GATE 2025: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee is expected to soon release the answer key for GATE 2025 exam. Once released, candidates who appeared in the exam will be able to check the answer key by visiting the official website, gate2025.iitr.ac.in. The exam was conducted on February 1, 2, 15, and 16, 2025, for admission to postgraduate engineering programmes.

GATE 2025: Steps to download answer key

Step 1. Visit the official website, gate2025.iitr.ac.in

Step 2. Click on the GATE 2025 answer key link

Step 3. You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4. Check the answer key and download it

Step 5. Take a hard copy of the GATE 2025 answer key for future reference

GATE 2025 was conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode, with city centers divided into eight zones.

As per reports, GATE 2025 answer key and response sheet will be out by February 26, 2025. Once released, candidates will be able to download the same by using their login credentials. In case, any applicant wants to raise objection against any question, they will be able to so by paying an amount per question. The final results will be announced by reviewing the objection raised by the candidates and the response sheet. The result is expected to be declared on March 19, 2025.

GATE 2025 test papers contain three types of questions: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs); Multiple Select Questions (MSQs); and Numerical Answer Type (NAT).