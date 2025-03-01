GATE 2025 Objection Window Closes Today, Check Details

GATE 2025: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee will close the objection window today. The provisional answer key was released on February 27, 2025. Students who appeared for the exam can visit the official website, gate2025.iitr.ac.in, and challenge the answer key. After all challenges are received, the final answer key will be released after reviewing the challenges. The final results will be based on the final answer key.

GATE 2025 was held on February 1, 2, 15, and 16. As per the schedule, IIT Roorkee will declare the GATE exam results on March 19. Candidates can check their results using their enrollment ID and password. Scorecards will be available for free download from March 28 to May 31. After this period, candidates will need to pay Rs 500 per test paper to download their scorecards.

GATE 2025: Paper Pattern

GATE 2025 consists of 30 examination papers, allowing candidates to choose one or two test papers from permissible combinations. The exam duration is three hours, and GATE scores will be valid for three years from the result announcement date. The exam features questions in three formats: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), Multiple Select Questions (MSQ), and Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions. Candidates will be evaluated on recall, comprehension, application, analysis, and synthesis.

GATE 2025: Negative Marking

For an incorrect answer in an MCQ, there is negative marking. For a 1-mark MCQ, 1/3 mark is deducted for a wrong answer. For a 2-mark MCQ, 2/3 mark is deducted for a wrong answer.

GATE 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates in the third or higher years of any undergraduate degree programme, or those who have completed any government-approved degree programme in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, Arts, or Humanities, are eligible to appear for the GATE exam.