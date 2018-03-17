Airports Authority Of India To Recruit Through GATE 2018 Score; Check Details

Read: National Technical Research Organisation (NTRO) Notifies Scientist 'B' Recruitment Through GATE Score
'Screening and eligibility will be based on the details provided by the candidate. Candidates shortlisted on the basis of GATE Normalized Marks will be called directly for document verification which will be held at Corporate Headquarters at New Delhi,' reads the official notification.
A valid email id is essential for the recruitment as call letter for appearing for document verification will be sent to the candidates at their registered e mail ID. Candidates will not be allowed to appear for document verification without a copy of the call letter.
'In addition to Basic Pay, increment @ 3% of Basic Pay per annum, Dearness Allowance, Perks @ 35% of Basic Pay, HRA and Other benefits which includes CPF, Gratuity, Social Security Schemes, Medical Benefits, uniform allowance etc., are admissible as per AAI rules. The Cost to Company per annum would be around Rs. 9.1 lakhs approximately for the post of Junior Executive respectively,' says the recruiting body about the emoluments.
