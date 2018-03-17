Airports Authority Of India To Recruit Through GATE 2018 Score; Check Details

Airports Authority of India (AAI) has released official notification for recruitment through GATE 2018 score. The recruitment for Junior Executive (Civil, Electrical, Electronics and Architecture) posts will be through GATE 2018 score, results of which have been announced recently.

AAI Recruitment 2018 For Officers Through GATE 2018 Score

New Delhi:  Airports Authority of India (AAI) has released official notification for recruitment through GATE 2018 score. The recruitment for Junior Executive (Civil, Electrical, Electronics and Architecture) posts will be through GATE 2018 score, results of which have been announced recently. IIT Guwahati declared the results on 16 March and candidates can check it at gate.iitg.ac.in. A total of 542 posts are open for recruitment under AAI. Online registration for the recruitment will begin on 28 March 2018.

'Screening and eligibility will be based on the details provided by the candidate. Candidates shortlisted on the basis of GATE Normalized Marks will be called directly for document verification which will be held at Corporate Headquarters at New Delhi,' reads the official notification.

A valid email id is essential for the recruitment as call letter for appearing for document verification will be sent to the candidates at their registered e mail ID. Candidates will not be allowed to appear for document verification without a copy of the call letter.

'In addition to Basic Pay, increment @ 3% of Basic Pay per annum, Dearness Allowance, Perks @ 35% of Basic Pay, HRA and Other benefits which includes CPF, Gratuity, Social Security Schemes, Medical Benefits, uniform allowance etc., are admissible as per AAI rules. The Cost to Company per annum would be around Rs. 9.1 lakhs approximately for the post of Junior Executive respectively,' says the recruiting body about the emoluments.

Candidates can apply till 27 April 2018. The last date for payment of application fee is 2 May 2018.

