ONGC Graduate Trainee Recruitment Through GATE 2018 Score: Important Points For Applicants ONGC, in September 2017, had notified about Graduate trainee recruitment (Class 1 Executive post).

Recruitment Details ONGC will recruit GATE qualified candidates to the post of Assistant Executive Engineer, Chemist, Geologist, Geophysicist (Surface, Wells), Materials Management Officer, Programming Officer and Transport Officer.

For Assistant Executive Engineer post vacancies are available in the disciplines: Cementing (Mechanical and Petroleum), Drilling (Petroleum), Electrical, Electronics, Instrumentation, Mechanical, Production Mechanical, Production Chemical, Production Petroleum and Reservoir.

Candidates with graduate degree in the concerned engineering discipline, postgraduate degree in physics, geology, geophysics, mathematics, computer science and MTech degree are eligible to apply.

Candidates should note that the qualifying degree should be through a regular mode; those who have obtained the degree through distance mode are also eligible to apply provided their qualification is recognized by the relevant statutory bodies for employment to posts and services under Central government.

Candidates in the final year of qualifying degree are also eligible to apply.

As of now, ONGC has not give complete vacancy details.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of GATE 2018 score, which will be used to shortlist the candidates for personal interview.

Minimum 60% marks is essential in the qualifying degree for being eligible to apply for ONGC recruitment. GATE 2018 Result

After the evaluation of the GATE 2018 answers, the actual (raw) marks obtained by a candidate was considered for computing the GATE Score. For multi-session papers (subjects), raw marks obtained by the candidates in different sessions were converted to Normalized marks for that particular subject. Thus, raw marks (for single session papers) or normalized marks (for multi- session papers) were used for computing the GATE Score based on the qualifying marks. The examination for some papers was conducted in multi-sessions. Hence, for these papers, a suitable normalization is applied to take into account any variation in the difficulty levels of the question papers across different sessions. The normalization is done based on the fundamental assumption that "in all multi-session GATE papers, the distribution of abilities of candidates is the same across all the sessions".



The GATE 2018 result has been declared on 16 March 2018. The score is used by many PSUs for recruitment of graduate trainees. ONGC , in September 2017, had notified about Graduate trainee recruitment (Class 1 Executive post). The recruitment notification released, then, had GATE 2018 score as an important eligibility criterion. Candidates should note that application process for the ONGC graduate trainee recruitment has not begun yet. The official notification says the online application submission process will begin in March/ April. Since GATE result 2018 has been declared, it is expected that ONGC graduate trainee recruitment will begin soon.