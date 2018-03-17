National Technical Research Organisation (NTRO) Notifies Scientist 'B' Recruitment Through GATE Score

Eligibility
Electronics: Candidates with Master's degree in Electronics/ Electronics and Computer Science/ Applied Electronics/ Radio Physics & Electronics or Bachelor's degree in Electronics/ Electronics Communication & Instrumentation/ Electronics & Communication/ Electronics & Power/ Telecommunication/ Electronics & Telecommunication/ Information & Communication/ Communication/ Optics & Optoelectronics are eligible to apply. GATE score of Electronics & Communication paper will be considered for this post.
Computer Science: Candidates with Bachelor's degree in Computer Science/ Computer/ Computer Science and Information Technology/ Information Engineering/ Information Technology are eligible to apply. GATE score of Computer Science & Information Technology paper will be considered for this post.
Geo-Informatics: Candidates with Master's degree in Geo Informatics/ Remote Sensing & Geo Informatics or Bachelor's degree in Geo Informatics/ Geo Informatics & Remote Sensing are eligible to apply. GATE score of Geophysics & Geology paper will be considered for this post.
In addition to the above mentioned criteria, applicants must have first class qualification in the qualifying degree. Knowledge of computer application is an important requirement. Applicants should also be not more than 30 years of age.
GATE 2018 result has been declared by IIT Guwahati. ONGC will also begin online registration for Graduate Trainee recruitment through GATE, soon.
