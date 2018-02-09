IIT JAM 2018 On 11 February: Know Exam Day Rules The first shift will be held from 9 am and second shift will begin from 2pm. Candidates who have not downloaded their admit card yet, can download the same from the jam.iitb.ac.in.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT IIT JAM 2018: Know Exam Day Rules New Delhi: IIT Bombay will conduct Joint Admission Test for M.Sc. 2018, JAM 2018 on 11 February. The exam will be held in two shifts: the first phase will comprise of Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Geology (GG) and Mathematical Statistics (MS) and second phase will comprise of Biological Sciences (BL), Mathematics (MA) and Physics (PH). The first shift will be held from 9 am and second shift will begin from 2pm. Candidates who have not downloaded their admit card yet, can download the same from the jam.iitb.ac.in.



IIT JAM 2018: Exam Day Rules On the exam day, candidates should take the admit card and original photo ID proof for verification.

Candidates should clean any sort of coating (ink, mehendi or tattoo) on finger tips as biometric system of verification will be used

For all sorts of rough work, candidates shall have to use the scribble pads, which will be issued by the invigilators.

Mobile phones, wrist watch, calculators and other electronic devices should not be carried to the exam hall. 'The JAM 2018 candidature of candidates found using unfair means and not in line with the code and ethics of the JAM examination may be cancelled. Their examination will not be evaluated, even if they may have been allowed to complete their examination. In addition, appropriate legal action may be initiated against all such candidates.'



