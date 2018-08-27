IIT JAM 2019 Exam Date Announced; Registration Next Week

IIT JAM 2019 Exam Date Declared; Check Registration Date

IIT Kharagpur will conduct Joint Admission Test for M.Sc. (JAM), this year, on February 10 for Biological Sciences, Mathematics, Physics, Biotechnology, Chemistry, Geology and Mathematical Statistics papers. The exam will be held on two sessions (9 am to 12 noon and 2 pm to 5 pm) as computer based test. IIT Kharagpur will conduct the exam in collaboration with eight zones: IISc Bangalore, IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras and IIT Roorkee. Candidates can refer jam.iitkgp.ac.in for details regarding the exam.

Online registration for IIT JAM 2019 will begin on September 1, 2018. Candidates can register till October 10, 2018.

Candidates with Bachelor's degree are eligible to apply for the exam. 'In the qualifying degree, the aggregate marks or CGPA/CPI without rounding-off (taking into account all subjects, including languages and subsidiaries, all years combined) should be at least 55% or 5.5 out of 10 for General/OBC (NCL) category candidates and 50% or 5.0 out of 10 for SC/ST and PwD category candidates,' reads the official notification.

Important Dates