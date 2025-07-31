Advertisement

IIM Mumbai Plans Satellite Campus Around State Capital, Sends Proposal To Government

IIM Mumbai Satellite Campus: The proposed satellite campus will offer a suite of undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs with a focus on several disciplines.

IIM Mumbai 2025: The proposal includes a detailed financial and infrastructure plan

IIT Mumbai New Campus: Indian Institute of Management Mumbai (IIM Mumbai) on Wednesday said it has submitted a proposal to the Maharashtra government for establishment of a satellite campus in or around Mumbai. The proposed satellite campus will offer a suite of undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programmes with a focus on disciplines such as economics, accounting and finance, technology and data science, and law and regulation, the premier institute said in a statement.

The proposal includes a detailed financial and infrastructure plan to the Department of Higher and Technical Education of Maharashtra.

This strategic initiative is aimed at integrating interdisciplinary research with future-ready pedagogy, in line with the goals of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which champions flexibility, innovation and holistic development in higher education. It aligns with the state's visionary "Viksit Maharashtra 2047" roadmap and is set to propel Mumbai as a global nerve centre for finance, policy, technology and academic excellence.

"This proposal represents a rare opportunity to institutionalise excellence in management education with a core emphasis on finance and technology. The proximity to regulators and key institutions will provide students with unmatched exposure and engagement with live policy, innovation, and industry frameworks - essential for shaping leadership for the future," IIM Mumbai Director Manoj K Tiwari said.

