Vir Das Meets IIT Mumbai Graduate Working As A Driver In US, Post Moves Internet

Vir Das, India's renowned stand-up comedian, recently shared the story of a heartwarming encounter on Instagram. While travelling to San Jose, California, he met an Indian driver who picked him up from the airport. Noticing the driver's nervousness, Das broke the ice by speaking to him in Hindi. The driver, it turned out, was an IIT Mumbai graduate with a PhD, and had worked as a scientist. However, life had taken an unexpected turn as he had been laid off a year ago and was now driving for a living to support himself in the US.

"The black lane driver picks me up from the San Jose baggage claim. Nice guy. Not a great driver. You can tell he's uncomfortable behind a wheel. Or at least new behind it. He's Indian. We start talking. I try to speak to people I find abroad in Hindi, it's like a little quick cure for homesickness for both of us," Vir Das wrote on Instagram.

As they arrived at the destination, Vir Das extended a heartfelt gesture, shaking the driver's hand and offering words of encouragement: "Good luck with everything."

"We're friends now, who will never see each other ever again. We're at drop-off now. I shake his hand and say "Good luck with everything". All I can think is - I hope you get to use all of your amazing brain soon, I know first-hand it's heartbreaking to feel like you are more than what you're doing, and I hope you get to relax soon. Tasalli," he added.

See the full post here:

Vir Das' heartfelt Instagram post sparked a wave of empathy, resonating deeply with internet users. The comment section also overflowed with relatable responses, as many shared their own stories of struggle and resilience. Many reflected on how the pursuit of stability and the burden of responsibilities can profoundly impact even the most accomplished and talented individuals.

One user wrote, "We're friends now, who will never see each other ever again. This phrase shows that the same observational nerve which perceives and harnesses humor is also the one that notices humanity."

Another commented, "You have a way of getting to people. Reaching them. Which is what makes you, YOU."

A third said, "So heartwarming and heart-breaking to have read this." A fourth added, "Awww man! Praying for tasalli for that man and everyone."