IIT Ropar Collaborates With Army For Advanced Defence Technology Education

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Ropar and the Indian Army came together to launch a Master of Technology (MTech) programme in defence technology. This programme is aimed at officers of the Armoured Corps Centre and School (ACC&S).

The curriculum will emphasise practical learning, experimental research and innovation-based solutions, preparing officers for technology-driven roles.

After completion of the program, officers will be awarded a degree from IIT Ropar. This degree will enable them to lead technological modernization projects in armored formations and contribute to indigenous efforts in defense manufacturing.

According to IIT Ropar the model has been developed by combining the intellectual strengths of IIT Ropar with the operational capabilities of the Indian Army. This model will prepare defense technology leaders who will help increase India's self-reliance in defence.

The Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) establishes a comprehensive framework that will enable joint research and development initiatives to address technological challenges in India's defense sector.