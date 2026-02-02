IIT Madras Internship 2026: Registration Open For Summer Fellowship Programme, Application Link Here

IIT Madras Internship Applications 2026: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has opened applications for its Summer Fellowship Programme 2026. Students wishing to gain hands-on experience in Engineering, Management, Sciences, or Humanities can apply for this two-month internship, which offers a stipend of Rs. 15,000 per month. The programme is exclusively for students who are not enrolled in any IIT.
The programme will likely commence from May 18 to July 17, 2026 and students must apply before March 2, 2026 (5 pm).
IIT Madras Internship 2026: Eligibility And Documents Required For Applying
Eligibility
Candidates pursuing 3rd year of UG (BE / B.Tech / B.Sc Engg./3-year B.Sc. with Chemistry, Physics and Mathematics) or 3rd or 4th year of Integrated / Dual Degree in Masters Programme (M.E./ M.Tech / M.Sc), 1st year of M.Sc./M.A,/ MBA with outstanding academic background in terms of high ranks in University examinations have been encouraged by the institute to apply, highlighting their academic performance and achievement including papers presented at seminars, projects executed, design contests participated, score/rank in Mathematics Olympiad and any other awards/distinctions obtained.
Required Documents
- Passport Size Photo
- Category Certificate (if applicable)
- Aadhar Card
- A letter from your institute which should certify that you are a bonafide student issued by the Head of Institution
- Academic Certificate / Mark sheet starting from 10th, 12th / Polytechnic and all semester mark sheets up to the most recently completed one as a single consolidated PDF
Which Departments At The IIT Madras Are Offering Internship?
1. Engineering Departments:
- Aerospace Engg
- Applied Mechanics & Biomedical Engg.
- Bio Technology
- Chemical Engg.
- Civil Engg.
- Computer Science & Engg.
- Data Science and AI
- Engineering Design
- Electrical Engg.
- Mechanical Engg.
- Medical Science and Technology
- Metallurgical & Materials Engg.
- Ocean Engg.
2. Science Departments:
Physics
- Chemistry
- Mathematics
3. Humanities & Social Sciences
4. Management Studies