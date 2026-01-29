Advertisement

UCEED And CEED 2026 Question Papers And Answer Sheets Out

UCEED and CEED 2026 question papers and answer sheets are now available on IIT Bombay's official website

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
UCEED And CEED 2026 Question Papers And Answer Sheets Out
The results for the CEED 2026 exam will be declared on March 4, 2026.
New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has released question paper and answer sheet for Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED) and the Common Entrance Examination for Design (CEED). Candidates who appeared for the exam can visit the official website of UCEED to check the same. The same can be accessed on the official website of IIT Bombay https://www.uceed.iitb.ac.in/2026/

UCEED and CEED 2026 examinations were held on January 18, 2026 at the examination centres. These examinations are conducted for admission to Bachelor of Design, Master of Design and Doctor of Philosophy programmes.

The entrance examination was held in two parts. Part A consisted of objective-based questions with numerical answer type, multiple choice and multiple selection questions. Part B of UCEED tested drawing and design ability, while Part B of CEED assessed drawing and writing skills.

IIT Bombay had earlier opened the objection window for candidates to raise concerns about the draft answer key and question paper. Students were required to submit objections by January 22, 2026. 

The results for the CEED 2026 exam will be declared on March 4, 2026. The scorecards will be available for downloading from March 10, 2026. The  CEED scorecard will  remain valid for one year from the date of result declaration.   

Show full article

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
IIT Bombay, UCEED 2026, CEED 2026
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com