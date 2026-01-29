UCEED And CEED 2026 Question Papers And Answer Sheets Out

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has released question paper and answer sheet for Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED) and the Common Entrance Examination for Design (CEED). Candidates who appeared for the exam can visit the official website of UCEED to check the same. The same can be accessed on the official website of IIT Bombay https://www.uceed.iitb.ac.in/2026/

UCEED and CEED 2026 examinations were held on January 18, 2026 at the examination centres. These examinations are conducted for admission to Bachelor of Design, Master of Design and Doctor of Philosophy programmes.

The entrance examination was held in two parts. Part A consisted of objective-based questions with numerical answer type, multiple choice and multiple selection questions. Part B of UCEED tested drawing and design ability, while Part B of CEED assessed drawing and writing skills.

IIT Bombay had earlier opened the objection window for candidates to raise concerns about the draft answer key and question paper. Students were required to submit objections by January 22, 2026.

The results for the CEED 2026 exam will be declared on March 4, 2026. The scorecards will be available for downloading from March 10, 2026. The CEED scorecard will remain valid for one year from the date of result declaration.