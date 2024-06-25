IISER Aptitude Test 2024 Result To Be Out Today, Check Details

The Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER) will release the results for the IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) today, June 25. Candidates who appeared in the exam will be able to check their results on the official website of the IISER. They will be required to enter their login credentials, such as registration number and date of birth for accessing the results.

Registrations for the counselling process, upload of updated Class 12 marksheet and caste certificate will begin after the announcement of the results and continue till July 1, 2024.

The first round of admission offers will be out on July 7, 2024.

IISER Aptitude Test 2024: Steps to check result



Visit the official website of IISER, iiseradmission.in

On the homepage, click on the result link.

Enter your login credentials.

Check the result and save.

Download the result for future reference.



The entrance exam was conducted on June 9, 2024 as a computer-based test at multiple centers throughout India. The exam was held for a total of 180 minutes. The question paper comprised 60 questions, with 15 questions allocated to each subject area: Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Physics. All questions were of the multiple-choice type, with only one correct answer per question.

IAT is a screening test held for admission to five-year BS-MS (Dual degree) and four-year BS degree programmes at IISER Berhampur, IISER Bhopal, IISER Kolkata, IISER Mohali, IISER Pune, IISER Thiruvananthapuram, and IISER Tirupati.

