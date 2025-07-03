IISER Aptitude Test Counselling Registration Deadline Extended, Check Date Here

IISER IAT Counselling 2025: The Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER) has extended the registration deadline for the IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) 2025 counselling process. Candidates who qualified the IAT examination and are yet to apply for the counselling process can do so by visiting the official website, iiseradmission.in.

During this extended window, candidates can submit documents, select their preferred college or course and pay the prescribed fees for the counselling process.

IISER IAT Counselling 2025: How To Register For Counselling?

Visit the official website, iiseradmission.in.

Login with your user id and password.

Click on IISER IAT 2025 Counselling form.

Fill in the required details and select your preferred college.

You will be successfully registered for the counselling process.

The registration window, which was set to close on July 3, 2025 will now remain open till July 7, 2025 (5 PM).

The IISER Aptitude Test is conducted for admission to various Undergraduate (UG) programs offered across seven IISER campuses located in Berhampur, Bhopal, Kolkata, Mohali, Pune, Thiruvananthapuram, and Tirupati.