IISER Aptitude Test 2025 Result Expected To Be Released Soon, Details Here

IISER 2025 Result: The Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER) is expected to release the result for IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) 2025 soon. Once released, candidates will be able to download the result on the official website, iiseradmission.in.

The IISER IAT is conducted for candidates to get admission into five-year BS-MS (Dual Degree) and four-year BS degree programs offered by the seven IISERs, as well as IISc Bangalore and IIT Madras.

IISER IAT 2025 Result: How To Download IISER IAT Result?

Visit the official website, iiseradmission.in.

Under the "Aptitude Test" section, click on IISER Aptitude Test Result 2025.

Enter your login credentials.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the result for future reference.

IISER IAT 2025 Result: Exam Pattern

IAT exam was conducted as a computer-based test for a total of 60 questions, with 15 questions each from Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Physics.

Four marks will be given for every correct answer and one mark will be deducted for every wrong answer.

This brings the total marks for the IAT examination to 240.

Candidate must know that they will not be allotted admission solely based on the rank secured as per the rank cut-off, but other factors will also be considered.

The deadline for the submission of Class 12 marksheet and other documents has been extended. The portal will now remain open till 5 PM on June 23, 2025.

The IISER IAT exam was conducted on May 25, 2025 and the answer key for the same was released after the exam.