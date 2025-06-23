Advertisement

IISER Aptitude Test 2025 Result Out Soon, Document Submission Ends Today

IISER Aptitude Test 2025: In case a candidate does not have the physical copy of their Class 12 marksheet, they can upload the DigiLocier Class 12 marksheet also.

Candidates can submit the documents and Class 12 mark-sheet on the official website, iiseradmission.in.
IISER Aptitude Test 2025: The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) is expected to release the result for IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) 2025 soon. The portal for submission of selective documents and Class 12 marks entry will close today, June 23, 2025. Candidates can submit the documents and Class 12 mark-sheet on the official website, iiseradmission.in.

IISER Aptitude Test 2025:  How To Download IAT Result?

    •    Visit the official website, iiseradmission.in.
    •    Under the "Aptitude Test" section, click on IISER Aptitude Test Result 2025.
    •    Enter your login credentials.
    •    Your result will be displayed on the screen.
    •    Download and save the result for future reference.

IISER Aptitude Test 2025: What Documents Candidates Can Upload/Replace?

Candidates must login with their User Id and password to access the application form where they can upload the documents and mark-sheet.

Candidates can upload/replace the following documents:

    •    GEN-EWS certificate issued on or after April 01, 2025 
    •    OBC-NCL certificate issued on or after April 01, 2025 
    •    Marksheet of Class XII (or equivalent) / Improvement Marksheet of Class XII (or equivalent)

In case a candidate does not have the physical copy of their Class 12 marksheet, they can upload the DigiLocker Class 12 marksheet also.

Candidates can access the Application Portal through this direct link by logging in with their credentials, "Click here to access the Application"

