IISER Aptitude Test 2025 Result Declared, Here's How To Download Rank Card

IISER IAT 2025 Result OUT: The Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs) have announced the results of the IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) 2025. Candidates can now check their scores and download their rank cards by visiting the official website, iiseradmission.in, using their login credentials.

According to the official notification, all candidates who scored at least one mark in the IAT 2025 have been assigned a rank. However, securing a rank does not guarantee admission to an IISER.

How To Check IISER IAT 2025 Result

Visit the official website - iiseradmission.in

Click on the 'IAT Result 2025' link

Enter your user ID and password

View your result displayed on the screen

Download and save the rank card for future reference

IISER Aptitude Test 2025

The IISER Aptitude Test 2025 was conducted in May in computer-based mode.

The paper consisted of 60 multiple-choice questions from Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Physics.

Each correct response carried 4 marks, while 1 mark was deducted for each incorrect answer.

The duration of the exam was 180 minutes.

Counselling Process: Key Dates and Steps

The registration portal for counselling will open on June 26 at 5 PM, and candidates must complete and submit their academic preference forms by 5 PM on July 3.

Admission offers will be made based on the following criteria:

Availability of seats at the IISERs

Candidate's IAT 2025 rank

Preferences filled during counselling

Category of the candidate

Candidates who receive an offer must accept it and pay the Seat Acceptance Fee (SAF) online by the specified deadline. Failure to do so will result in disqualification from further rounds.

After accepting an offer and paying the SAF, candidates can choose to:

Freeze the seat: They will not participate in subsequent counselling rounds.

Float (default option): They will be considered for seats in higher-preferred IISERs in upcoming rounds.

Those opting to float will be automatically considered for upgrades in the next round if eligible.

Admission Process Highlights

The entire process will be conducted online; no physical reporting to IISER campuses is required during counselling.

Candidates can log in to their application portal to view admission offers and further instructions.

Available Programmes

Admissions through IAT 2025 are offered for the following academic programmes:

Integrated 5-Year BS-MS (Dual Degree)

4-Year BS and 4-Year BTech programmes

These are available across IISER campuses in Berhampur, Bhopal, Kolkata, Mohali, Pune, Thiruvananthapuram, and Tirupati.

To stay informed about programmes and updates, candidates should regularly visit the official IISER Admission portal and the websites of individual IISERs.