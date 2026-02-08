IISER 2026 Admissions: Application Process Begins March 5, Aptitude Test Scheduled For June 7

The Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs) have released the admission schedule for the 2026 session. To apply candidates can visit the official website.

The online application process will begin on March 5, 2026, allowing candidates to apply for admission through various channels. IISERs are renowned for their research-oriented science education, offering robust undergraduate programs coupled with research opportunities.

During the application process, students will need to provide their personal information, academic details, and select their preferred IISER campus. The portal will offer options to apply through various channels such as KVPY, JEE Advanced, and IAT, catering to students from diverse academic backgrounds. Candidates applying through the IAT channel must meet the eligibility criteria, which include passing Class 12 or equivalent examination with the specified subjects and minimum marks as outlined in the official guidelines.

The IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) 2026 will be conducted on Sunday, June 7. This examination is the primary selection process for students applying through the IAT channel and is open to candidates who have completed their higher secondary education in India and abroad. The test will comprise questions from physics, chemistry, mathematics, and biology, designed to assess conceptual understanding and problem-solving abilities.