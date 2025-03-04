IAT 2025: Registrations For IISER Aptitude Test Postponed, Check New Date Here

The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) will begin with the registration process for IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) on March 10, 2025. The previous date for registering was March 5, 2025. The deadline for submitting the application process is April 15, 2025. The correction in the application forms will open from April 21-22, 2025. Admit cards for the exam will be released on May 15, 2025.

The IISER entrance exam is conducted for students who wish to get admission at IISER. The exam will be conducted in a computer-based test mode on May 25, 2025 at 9 am at various centres across the country.



Eligibility criteria

Candidates must have passed Class 12 (or equivalent) exam in 2023 or 2024 or 2025 with science stream from any board recognised by the Council of Boards of School Education (COBSE) in India.

Candidates must have taken at least three subjects among Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics and Physics during their Class 12 (or equivalent) examination.



For admissions to the following programmes, candidates must have Mathematics during their Class 12 (or equivalent): 5-year BS-MS in Computational and Data Sciences program at IISER Kolkata, 4-year B. Tech. program at IISER Bhopal, 4-year BS in Economic Sciences program at IISER Bhopal and 4-year BS in Economic and Statistical Sciences program at IISER Tirupati.



Candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwD are required to score a minimum of 55 per cent marks in aggregate or equivalent grade in their Class 12 (or equivalent) examination. Candidates belonging to other categories are required to score a minimum of 60 per cent marks in aggregate or equivalent grade in their Class 12 (or equivalent) examination.



Paper pattern

IAT will consist of 60 questions, 15 questions each from Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Physics. The total duration of the test will be 180 minutes. Questions will be of multiple choice type. Each question will have only one correct answer.