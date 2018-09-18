IIM CAT 2018 Application Date Extended, Now Apply Till September 26 @ Iimcat.ac.in

IIM CAT 2018 registration can be completed on the official page, iimcat.ac.in.

IIM CAT 2018 registration last date has been extended. IIM Calcutta, the official orgraniser of CAT 2018, the competitive entrance examination which is being conducted primarily for admission to post graduates courses in Indian Institutes of Management (IIM), said the application process now will be held till September 26. According to the notification released earlier, the Common Aptitude Test or CAT exam will be held in two sessions at test centres spread across 147 cities. This year's exam will be held on November 25.

"CAT 2018 Registration ends on Sep 26, 2018 (5:00 PM), Wednesday," said a notification posted on the official website of IIM CAT 2018.

The registration began on August 9, 2018.

IIM CAT 2018: Important Dates

CAT 2018 registration ends: September 26, 2018 at 05:00 PM

CAT 2018 admit card download begins: October 24, 2018 at 01:00 PM

CAT 2018 test day: November 25, 2018

CAT 2018 to be released on: October 24, 2018

Registration for CAT 2018 will be online only. At the time of registration, the candidates have to select any four Test Cities as per their preference from the drop down menu.

After the last date of registration, candidates will be allotted one among the four preferred cities subject to availability.

In the rare case that a candidate is not allotted any of the preferred cities, they will be allotted a nearby city.

The registration fee for CAT 2018 is Rs. 950 for SC, ST, and PwD category candidates and Rs. 1900 for all other category candidates.

