IIM Raipur Announces Independent Admission Process For MBA 2025-27 Batch

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Raipur will conduct admissions for the 2-year MBA programme through independent selection process in the upcoming academic year. Withdrawing from the Common Admission Process (CAP) 2025, the institute has decided to evaluate candidates directly based on their CAT scores and personal interview. The strategy will help IIM Raipur to offer applicants a streamlined and personalised application experience.



The short-listing of profiles will begin from the second week of January 2025. The admission interview will be conducted in eight cities across India: Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Bengaluru, New Delhi, Guwahati, and Raipur. The tentative duration of interview is from February 10 to 9 March 2025.



Earlier IIM Sambalpur had also announced a strategic shift in its admission process for the 2025-26 academic year. The institute will independently conduct its admission process for its flagship MBA Programme. Additionally, the same process will be applied to the newly launched course MBA in Business Analytics, which offers an option for a dual degree from an international institute. The institute will ensure admissions based on merit by using an aggregate of CAT 2024 scores, academic records, experience at work, and gender balance.



To accommodate candidates across India, interviews for the 2025-27 MBA batch will be conducted between March 3, 2025 and April 18, 2025 in the online mode. The first merit list will be tentatively declared on May 10 2025, and subsequent merit lists (if required) will be declared per need till the MBA 2025-27 and MBA-BA 2025-27 batches complete their registration process.