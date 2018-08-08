CAT 2018: Online Registration Begins Today @ Iimcat.ac.in; Exam On November 25

CAT 2018 registration begins today. The registration link has been activated on the official CAT 2018 website. Last date to register is September 19, 2018. The exam is scheduled for November 25, 2018 and the admit card for the same will be available for download from October 24, 2018.

Registration for CAT 2018 will be online only. At the time of registration, the candidates have to select any four Test Cities as per their preference

from the drop down menu. After the last date of registration, candidates will be allotted one among the four preferred cities subject to availability. In the rare case that a candidate is not allotted any of the preferred cities, they will be allotted a nearby city.

The registration fee for CAT 2018 is Rs. 950 for SC, ST, and PwD category candidates and Rs. 1900 for all other category candidates.

CAT or Common Admission Test is primarily conducted for shortlisting candidates for the admission selection procedure of IIMs. However, CAT scores are also used by several non-IIMs for shortlisting candidates for their selection procedure for admission to MBA programmes. Justifiably so, CAT is considered to be one of the most vied MBA entrance exams.

It is also considered one of the toughest tests. CAT does not have a difficult syllabus but what sets it apart is that instead of testing memorizing power of a student, it tests their analytical and logical reasoning abilities.

Earlier CAT used to be largely dominated by candidates from engineering background. However, in the last couple of years, there has been a significant increase in the number of candidates who belong to non-engineering backgrounds.

